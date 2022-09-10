Gold up Rs850/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs850 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs151,700 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs728 to Rs130,058.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,721 per ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs60 to Rs1,721 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased Rs51.44 to Rs1,320.30. Local jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
