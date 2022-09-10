Bureaucratic power or lack thereof

LAHORE: Bureaucracy that was weakened during the rule of PTI government has now become a rolling stone. PTI has been threatening them for following the federal government orders, while pressurising those stationed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mess with their opponents.

During the tenure of the previous government, bureaucrats had stopped taking routine decisions after some of their seniors were booked under the NAB law. This reluctance of the bureaucracy made the decision-making process extremely slow, which affected the efficiency of the state.

To improve efficiency, the then government started reshuffling bureaucrats quickly on a regular basis.

However, it could still not achieve any efficiency, as the demoralised bureaucrats lost their trust in the government.

Resultantly, the then government lost its writ. Delays in decisions brought miseries for the masses. Price management was left to hoarders, manipulators, or profiteers.

Buying of crucial items was stalled fearing persecution if it was revealed later that the same item was available at that time at a lower price.

It is worth noting that major government purchases are made against open tenders and the one with lowest rates is awarded the contract for supplies. It may happen that someone with a lower price failed to participate in the tender, but it is not the fault of the purchasing officer.

He/she has to operate by the rules. In some cases, the purchasing authority might opt for a slightly higher price for which it has to provide solid reasons. It could be the better quality and higher efficiency or proven expertise of the supplier.

The bureaucracy stopped using these options for fear of reprisals in future. They also went slow on accepting tenders fearing that they might be booked for not buying items available with a party that did not participate in the tender.

After the change of government four and half months back, it was expected that the trust of the bureaucracy would be restored. But despite assurances by the rulers, the

bureaucracy was slow in coming out of its shell.

Bureaucrats persecuted by the previous government even refused to accept the posts offered to them by the federal government. This was because of political uncertainty.

Their fears proved true when the Punjab government was replaced by the PTI led coalition. A week before the change of the Punjab government, most high-ranking bureaucrats in the province requested to be transferred outside Punjab.

They were threatened by PTI leaders that they would be persecuted for obeying orders of the coalition government during the PTI long march. The request of IG Punjab was accepted, while the majority was asked to stay put by the federal government.

These bureaucrats have gone back in

their shell. Several police officials have

been booked for their role during long-march and few have been dismissed from the

service.

The opposition led by its main leaders is openly hurling threats against highest ranking police officers, Federal Investigation Agency, and NAB on actions taken against PTI. They are being threatened with dire consequences whenever PTI assumes power.

By taking action in Punjab, they have proved that they mean business. This has brought the morale of bureaucracy to its lowest ebb.

Bureaucrats the world over govern the countries in line with government policies if they do not violate the rules. They maintain and order and book those that violate law.

They now feel helpless in maintaining law and order fearing action whenever the law breakers come back to power.