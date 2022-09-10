Stocks up as cyclic rallies on reconstruction bets

Stocks on Friday were lifted off the flatline by cement that hit the limelight as the post-flood reconstruction drive is seen as a boon for the cyclic sector, while a global rally also revved up morale, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index rose 123.37 points to 41,948.16 points after going as high as 42,098.40 and as low as 41,815.49 points.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks showed recovery led by selected scripts across the board amid bull-run in global equities and an improvement in foreign exchange reserves.

“Fertiliser and cement stocks outperformed drawing strength from the government rehabilitation procurements amid easing political noise and surging global crude oil prices,” Mehanati said.

He however added that mid-session pressure came from the rupee rout and reports that revised estimates put the flood losses at $18 billion.

The KSE-30 index was also up by 60.40 points or 0.38 percent to close at 15,770.62 points.

Traded shares increased by 38 million shares to 146.631 million shares from 108.704 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs7.131 billion from Rs4.391 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.961 trillion from Rs6.935 trillion. Out of 327 companies active in the session, 160 closed in the green, 134 in the red, and 33 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said the market largely traded in the positive zone during the trading session, where the index hit an intraday high of 275 points.

A major contribution to the index came from TRG, POL, FFC, MEBL, and PAKT, as they cumulatively added 125 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs500 to Rs25,500 per share, followed by Pakistan Tobacco, which increased by Rs40 to Rs800 per share. A major decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Textile, which fell by Rs63.10 to Rs992 per share, followed by Bata (Pakistan) that decreased by Rs40 to Rs2,050 per share.

JS Research said going forward, macro prints and flood related estimates would be key to determining the market's direction.

“We advise investors to stay cautious and capitalize on profitable positions,” the brokerage said.

KAPCO in the power sector garnered investor interest after announcing its PPA had been extended till September 21, 2024. As a result, around 12.8 million KAPCO shares exchanged hands and it closed 1.5 percent higher from its previous day close.

TRG Pak Ltd was the volume leader with 15.096 million shares. It increased by Rs4.14 to Rs93.82 per share. It was followed by KAPCO with 12.805 million shares. The power company gained 43 paisas to close at Rs31.39 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Engro Fertilizers, Maple Leaf Cement, Fauji Cement, Pakistan Refinery, Hascol Petrol, WorldCall Telecom, Cnergyico PK, and Avanceon Ltd.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 42.526 million shares from 34.257 million shares.