Rupee takes more battering from dim economic outlook

KARACHI: Rupee remained on the ropes for the sixth straight session, falling 2.76 or 1.21 percent against the dollar on Friday, taking its weekly slide to 4.27 percent and yearly (calendar) to 22.65 percent owing to uncertain economic as well as political outlook, analysts said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 228.18 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 225.42.

The rupee weakened 0.42 percent to 233/dollar in the open market.

Analysts said the rupee is depreciating amid renewed uncertainty on political and economic fronts. Besides, a lack of US currency in the market mounted pressure to the local unit. Even an improving in foreign exchange reserves position also failed to mitigate investors’ anxiety.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $1.1 billion to $8.80 billion as of September 2, 2022, after the receipt of a tranche from the International Monetary Fund under Extended Fund Facility.

“Dollars have been bleeding out of the market, especially in the open market. This is driving panic in the interbank. Inflows from friendly countries do not seem to materialise soon until the political dust has settled,” said Komal Mansoor, the head of research at Tresmark, a web-based terminal for financial markets.

The rupee was expected to stabilise following the revival of the IMF's bailout package, which gave rise to hope for unlocking money from other multilateral lenders and friendly countries.

However, the worsening political unpredictability brought on by a court's decision to indict former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of contempt, which might result in his exclusion from politics if found guilty, hurt market sentiment.

“The currency is under pressure due to higher dollar demand and absence of any major inflows after the IMF tranche. However, going forward, with the expected multilateral and bilateral inflows and moderation in the current account deficit, currency is expected to stabilise,” said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

The super floods in the country, which have hit the economy in decades, are likely to cause a slowdown in economic growth. The damage to the cotton and rice harvests caused by the floods may reduce exports and widen the current account deficit.

Initial estimates place the economic damage caused by the floods at a staggering $10-12.5 billion.

The smuggling of the US currency into Afghanistan has also severely hurt dollar supplies in the open market.

The Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) requirement that all foreign cash held by arriving international passengers be declared is also one of the reasons why the rupee is under pressure, according to the exchange companies.

Some analysts said the sentiments on the rupee had suddenly changed following the SBP’s decision to allow exporting US currency to the international market. The SBP withdrew this decision on Tuesday.

After the central bank allowed the export of US currency, approximately $7 million has been exported by the exchange companies from Pakistan to overseas since August 15, 2022.