SPI eases despite wheat flour price nearing all-time high

KARACHI: Weekly inflation declined 0.58 percent after three consecutive highs, with the annual number still up a whopping 42.7 percent during the period ended September 8 as wheat flour prices neared an all time high.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data released on Friday attributed the decline in sensitive price indicator (SPI) inflation to the decline in prices of onions (41.99 percent), tomatoes (8.11 percent), bananas (2.51 percent), pulse masoor (1.37 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.55 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.33 percent), mustard oil (0.16 percent), and vegetable ghee 2.5kg and sugar (0.11 percent) each.

Increase was observed in prices of LPG (10.66 percent), wheat flour (4.15 percent), eggs (3.96 percent), bread (3.27 percent), pulse moong (2.74 percent), curd (2.72 percent), tea lipton (2.50 percent), pulse gram (1.65 percent), chicken (1.58 percent), milk fresh (1.57 percent), fire wood (1.54 percent) and potatoes (1.02 percent).

Prices of perishables, particularly onions and tomatoes had surged on account of massive flooding across the country, which destroyed standing crops and disrupted supply chains. However, prices were brought down and managed via imports.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said SPI decreased mainly due to the crash in onion prices. “The improvement in prices of onions and tomatoes after a sharp increase is attributed to timely imports from Iran and Afghanistan.” This, he said has more than offset the impact of higher non-perishable food inflation, mainly milk, wheat, as well as LPG.

“We estimate September 2022 CPI (consumer price index) at 25 percent YoY, where higher food inflation would largely be offset by electricity FCA (fuel charge adjustment) relief,” Rauf added.

Different weightages are assigned to various commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 percent), electricity (8.3627 percent), wheat flour (6.1372 percent), sugar (5.1148 percent), firewood (5.0183 percent), long cloth (4.2221 percent), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 percent).

Of these commodities, prices of milk, wheat flour and firewood increased; sugar and vegetable ghee declined; whereas price of electricity and long cloth unchanged. However, prices of all commodities spiked higher on YoY basis except for refined sugar, which shed 18.07 percent, and vegetable ghee that went down less than one percent.

An increase of Rs51.75/20kg wheat flour bag was recorded during the week under review, which brought the total price to Rs1,298.49/20kg bag in the PBS national average. The breakdown in prices showed that residents of Quetta paid the highest for a 20kg wheat flour bag at Rs2,300; this was followed by Karachi, where average price was Rs2,112.09/bag. Price in Hyderabad was Rs2,079.97/bag; Khuzdar Rs1,950/bag; Larkana Rs1,900/bag; Sukkur Rs1,880/bag; and Bannu Rs1,474.86/bag.

Wheat flour was available at the lowest average rate of Rs980/bag in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Peshawar.

PBS compiles SPI via collecting prices of 51 essential from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98 percent) items increased, 9 (17.65 percent) items decreased and prices of 16 (31.37 percent) items remained unchanged.

Topline Securities in its comments said that the decline in SPI happened “after three weeks of consecutive increase.”

On YoY basis, SPI is still considerably high. PBS data showed that for the groups spending up to Rs17,732; Rs17,733-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175; YoY SPI increased 34.47, 40.37, 39.36, 39.59, and 44.01 percent, respectively. On WoW basis the change for the groups was down 1.52, 1.28, 0.97, 0.77, and 0.25 percent, respectively.

Annualised SPI inflation began climbing after the week ended April 5, 2018 when it was down 0.89 percent YoY. Started April 12, 2018, it started its upward trajectory from 0.29 percent, which at that time was attributed to “exchange rate depreciation and higher international commodity prices, in addition to strong underlying demand pressures” by the central bank. When PTI’s Imran Khan assumed the prime minister’s office in August 2018, YoY SPI stood at 4.18 percent (week ended August 16, 2018). Following the vote of no confidence against Khan, coalition government headed by Shahbaz Sharif took office on April 11, 2022, when YoY SPI stood at 17.87 percent. In only five months, annualised SPI has jumped above 40 percent, crushing the masses under its extreme pressure. Stagnant wages and joblessness have added to the woes.