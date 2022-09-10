Govt keeps RLNG prices almost unchanged for September 2022

ISLAMABAD: Government on Friday kept RLNG (re-gasified liquefied natural gas) price almost unchanged for September 2022 as compared to the previous month, amid considerable decline in crude prices internationally and low import of the supercool gas.

For the last three months, the government has sizably reduced the spot purchases of gas. Last month, the government purchased one cargo, and again this month too, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) procured only one cargo under spot arrangement.

Under two long-term contracts with Qatar, PSO is procuring LNG at 13.37 percent of Brent and 10.20 percent of Brent respectively. PSO this month procured eight cargoes against six cargoes last month.

It is to be noted that the government had already insulated the zero-rated five export-oriented sectors from the impact of high RLNG prices. It has been decided that these sectors would be getting RLNG at $9/mmbtu without any disparity and all-inclusive for existing connections till the end-June 2023.

According to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notification, LNG for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) consumers increased negligibly by 0.17 percent or 0.283/mmbtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) clients, prices have been kept almost unchanged over the previous month.

The regulator set RLNG prices at $16.9779/MMBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $17.4762/MMBtu for SSGC.

“In accordance with the federal government decision regarding RLNG allocation, pricing and associated matters and advice from the ministry of energy regarding weighted average sale price dated January 22, 2018, RLNG weighted average sale price for the month of August 2022 has been computed,” OGRA said in a statement.

The new prices were sizably more compared to the prices of this fuel in the same month of last year. In one year, the sale price of RLNG for SNGPL customers increased 10.6 percent, and for SSGC, it increased 15.8 percent compared to its prices last year.

In September 2021, the prices for SNGPL were $15.3534/mmBtu and for SSGC, it was $15.0918/mmBtu. It is to be noted that RLNG is the second major contributor to the country’s power generation after hydroelectric sources. Its price variation also strongly affects the cost of generation, which is subsequently translated into the power tariff for consumers.

It is to be noted that in August 2022, RLNG price for SNGPL was $16.9496/mmbtu and $17.4783/mmBtu for SSGC.

May 2022 was the month when the government increased RLNG prices by 40 percent to a historic high for SNGPL clients at $21.8317/mmBtu and $23.7873/mmBtu for SSGC.

The new notified prices of RLNG also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the state-run importers – Pakistan State Oil and Pakistan LNG Limited. These new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed based on nine cargoes imported for the month, including eight shipments by PSO and only one by PLL.