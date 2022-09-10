Ex-depot oil pricing system to remain regulated for now

A representative image.

KARACHI: Regulations are unlikely to be lifted from Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) in the first phase of the government’s oil sector deregulation drive as it runs the risk of excessively hiking petroleum prices in the distant parts of Pakistan, The News learnt on Friday.

The IFEM is an integral part of the ex-depot pricing structure of regulated fuel products, which allow prices to remain at par all across the country.

This mechanism is used to maintain the equalised prices at the depot locations across the country regardless of the distance and mode of transport used and applicable transportation cost.

Sources quoting Chairman Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said that IFEM would not be deregulated in the first phase, in which ex-refinery prices of petroleum products and the prices of their import by OMCs (oil marketing companies) would be deregulated.

“The government can’t afford to deregulate IFEM as it would push up the price of diesel and petrol massively in the remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, tribal areas, and parts of Balochistan,” a source said.

“There are eight freight zones and if IFEM is deregulated the price of diesel and petrol may jump by Rs16 per litre if based on the existing price level in the remote parts of the country compared to the others.”

A federal government with a flimsy majority could not afford to draw any fire from the elected representatives of remote constituencies as deregulation would raise petroleum prices in those areas higher than their rates in big cities and places near depots.

The government after deciding to go for the deregulation of the oil sector had asked OGRA (Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority) to work out its modalities in consultation with oil refineries and marketing companies. OGRA on Tuesday held its first consultative meeting with the stakeholders of the oil sector to seek their input. It will hold another meeting on September 12.

Topline Securities in a research report said it had been considered multiple times previously but no progress was made on it because of political pressures and risk of an increase in prices of petroleum products.

“Given the fact that there are many complexities involved, there is a likelihood that government may opt for a phase-wise deregulation this time around, where any single component of petrol price like OMCs margin or IFEM is deregulated and then it is completely deregulated eventually,” the report said.

Currently, petrol, diesel, kerosene, and light diesel oil are regulated whereas high octane (high grade petrol) and furnace oil are deregulated.

“If the government implements this deregulation policy, OMCs would be free to set their own prices on a competitive basis instead of looking for fixed margins or ex-refinery prices set by the government. That said, petroleum prices would differ based on how far an area is from the port or refinery and depending on the import price by OMC.”

The report also pointed out that this would be in much contrast to the existing mechanism, where prices were uniform across the country through the use of IFEM. “Currently, OMCs and dealers’ margins are also fixed in rupee terms for a year by the government, which will be in hand of OMCs to decide post deregulation, we believe,” the Topline report added.