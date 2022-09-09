Probe into PIA’s Rs3.19bn loss to finish soon, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Director General Mohsin Butt on Thursday informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that investigation in the loss of Rs3.19 billion in the PIA’s Premier Service, started in the tenure of previous PMLN government, will be completed soon and the report will be presented to the committee.

The PAC, in its previous meeting last week, had expressed its reservations on the closure of inquiry into the loss of Rs3.19 billion in the PIA’s Premier Service without consent of the committee.

The PAC held its meeting which was chaired by its Chairman Noor Alam Khan, in which the audit paras related to the Aviation Division for the financial year 2019-20 were examined. During the proceedings of the meeting, the FIA DG told the committee that the degrees of 840 employees in the PIA were found to be fake. “The sad thing is that the universities and boards concerned have also verified these fake degrees and certificates, and the cases against them have been registered,” he said. He told the committee that 15 cases related to the recruitments on fake degrees had been registered, and the number of accused was 457, which has increased to 800.

The PAC directed to register cases against the facilitators as well as directed the FIA and Civil Aviation to set up special facilitation desks for the overseas Pakistanis at the airports and sought a report within 10 days in this regard. It directed the government agencies that the overseas Pakistanis should be given VVIP protocol.

The audit objection regarding the illegal withdrawal of money from AGPR for the purchase of weapons in the ASF in 2017-18 was examined and the Auditor General of Pakistan told the committee that these weapons were to be purchased from abroad, adding that instead of making the purchase, fake documents were sent to the AGPR to withdraw funds in advance. The committee was told that the ASF has not even certified the weapons till date.

Chaudhry Barjees Tahir said that the action should also be taken against those who prepared fake documents in the ASF. The ASF officials said that an investigation had been conducted, in which five officers were found involved, among them two from the army who were posted in the ASF on deputation, have been sent back to the GHQ.

They said that the strength of ASF is around 15,000 employees who work under the Army Act, and the local security forces are deployed at Gwadar, Turbat and Peshawar airports.

The auditor general said that not only the fake documents were sent, but the damages of Rs20 million for the delayed purchase of arms were sent to the company concerned, while the recovery is yet to be made. The PAC directed the FIA to quickly complete the inquiry into the fake recruitments.