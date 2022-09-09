Govt to acquire loans for helping flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government is deliberating on a workable method to acquire soft loans from international financial institutions to cater to the needs of flood victims for undertaking rehabilitation activities in the worst-hit areas across the country, once the floodwater begins to recede.

Top institutions would be taken on board, while assessing the damages and related impacts of the harrowing destruction caused by the historic floods. Initially, at least five billion dollars would be required on an emergency basis to start the rehabilitation work.

According to sources, the assistance being provided by the world capitals and international donor agencies for the flood victims is encouraging but bearing in mind the magnitude of the catastrophe, it falls way behind, as the crisis due to the floods is humongous.

The National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) is working out a plan to make an accurate assessment of the losses.

Deputy Chairman and Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal would be assigned to establish contact with the international financial agencies like the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During a brief chat with The News the other day, Iqbal revealed, that officials of the WB, ADB and other donor organisations would stoutly stand behind the government, during the time when the losses would be assessed by the state.

Iqbal stressed that the focus of the government has been on overcoming complexities arising from the floods. The minister reiterated the decision of the ruling alliance that politics should be placed on the backburner and the flood-affected people must be reached out and helped by the government, as a top priority.