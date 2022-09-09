Did Tarin talk to Taimur via WhatsApp call?

KPK Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Former federal minister for finance Shaukat Tarin.

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for finance Shaukat Tarin has been once again entangled into a controversy as he claimed that the call he made to KPK finance minister for writing a letter to the IMF was a WhatsApp call.

The claim of Tarin inferred that the call was recorded by an intelligence gathering agency as only they could record such a call by using the most-sophisticated technology. However, KPK Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, in an interview, said that it was not a WhatsApp call.

Days before an important IMF meeting on restoration of a bailout package for Pakistan, the former finance minister had advised Taimur to write a letter on behalf of the provincial government to express their inability to fulfil one of the conditions surrendering of surplus funds to the federal government at the end of fiscal year. Tarin’s scheme was an attempt to sabotage the restoration of IMF fiscal programme for Pakistan that could lead to bankruptcy.

During his conversation, he told Taimur that the step was being taken in face of highhandedness against PTI leadership by the federal government. Highly-placed sources told The News that Shaukat Tarin issued the instructions at the behest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and it could lead to serious implications for Khan and Tarin.

The sources revealed the authorities have planned to take action against them under Article 63(G) of the Constitution that provides protection to the ideology of Pakistan, sovereignty, security and integrity of the country and attaches esteem with the armed forces and Judiciary of the county.

The sources were of the view that Tarin could be trialed under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) section 406, which reads, “Whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to [seven] years, or with fine, or with both.”