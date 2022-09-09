Will be more dangerous if jailed: Imran

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan Thursday threatened he would become more dangerous if sent to jail.

Imran arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid tight security. Hundreds of security personnel had been deployed at the court since noon.

Before Imran left his Banigala residence, several PTI leaders arrived at the court, but security officials stopped Fawad Chaudhry, Shehzad Waseem and others as their names were not found on the list provided by the Registrar’s Office.

Speaking to reporters, Imran expressed displeasure over the heavy deployment of police and other law enforcement agencies at the court, saying it showed as if Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was going to appear before the court, says a news report.

Imran wondered who the authorities feared, as they had deployed a heavy contingent of police outside the IHC. He refused to speak more, saying his comments might be misconstrued by the court. He told the reporters he will speak to them after attending the hearing.

Talking to the media persons after the court decided to indict him in the contempt of court case, Imran told reporters that he wanted to contextualise his statement in the court regarding the woman judge but was not given the opportunity to do so.

“Every statement has a context. The country is regressing day by day, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report has showed it. They can do whatever they want, but the only solution to the instability is fresh elections,” he added.

Imran said he did not victimise any of his opponents in his tenure adding there were some cases that were mishandled, but he came to know about them afterwards. The PTI chief rejected speculations about backdoor contacts with some ‘important’ figures.

Asked if he had met an important official who was also in touch with PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif, Imran said nothing of the sorts had happened. Security officials installed barbed wires and barred people without passes from entering the court premises. Those who had to appear before the court in different cases were allowed in only after undergoing strict checking. Two senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were among 778 police personnel deployed at the court, which was also being monitored by the Safe City cameras.