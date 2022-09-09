Babar sees one result inside court, another outside

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Babar Awan Thursday said Imran Khan had said more than once that his intention was not to target anyone.

[Now when the court has decided to indict the PTI chairman], one result would come inside the court, another outside, he said while talking to a private TV channel. “A decision comes in the court, which is based on the law, the events, the thinking of judges on the issue, but the decision that comes outside the court is a different kind of decision,” he said.

All institutions, including the judiciary, have been expressing two things, Awan said without elaborating his point. He said the ruling coalition had been claiming recently that more cases would be filed against Imran. Khwaja Asif said in a press conference the other day that more cases would be instituted against the PTI chairman.

Meanwhile, PTI top leaders backed Imran Khan after the IHC decided to indict him for contempt. In response, the PTI leaders started a Twitter trend #IStandWithImranKhan, stating that they would fight the case, as the former prime minister had struggled for the rule of law.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said in Imran’s 26-year political career, an important aspect was that he always wanted an independent judiciary. “InshaAllah, a decision based on justice will ensure Khan’s victory,” he said. PTI’s spokesperson on legal matters, Maleeka Bokhari, said Hamid Khan — who was the ex-PM’s lawyer in the case — represented the PTI chairman “in a very apt manner”. She also lauded amici curiae Makhdoom Ali Khan and Munir Malik for “ably” assisting the high court during the contempt hearing.

“Imran Khan remains the only leader who has consistently struggled for the rule of law. We will fight this case and hope justice will prevail,” the PTI leader said. PTI Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari said now, more than ever, justice must not only be done but seen to be done.

“So where is action against these people targeting the judiciary, some most violently?” the PTI leader said while sharing a video of PMLN leaders — including Maryam Nawaz and Marriyum Aurangzeb. Senator Faisal Javed also prayed for Imran’s success. PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Omar Ayub tweeted the hashtags #IStandWithImranKhan to show solidarity with their party chairman.