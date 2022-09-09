Spreading ‘fake news’: FIA to serve another notice on ex-army officer

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday decided to serve another notice on Lt General (retd) Amjad Shoaib over spreading of fake news about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, claiming that the PM had meeting with an Israeli delegation during visit to a Gulf country.

The ex-soldier, Amjad Shoaib, was served a notice to appear before the FIA’s cybercrime wing on September 7 over spreading a fake news regarding holding of a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s and an Israeli delegation, however, he failed to appear before the agency’s cybercrime wing to prove his claim. It is pertinent to mention that Lt (retd) Amjad Shoaib had allegedly spread the fake news through a viral video, saying the prime minister met an Israeli delegation during his visit to a Gulf country. Following which, the FIA’s cybercrime wing has begun an inquiry against him.