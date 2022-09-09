UAE, Sheikh Mabarak always helped Pakistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Minister of State for Tolerance and Co-existence UAE and Chairman Bank Alfalah Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan has pledged 10 million dollars from the Bank for flood victims in Pakistan.

The donation has been pledged for disaster relief for Pakistan including Army Flood Relief Account to help flood victims. “The UAE and Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan has always helped Pakistan during difficult times, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said.