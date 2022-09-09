Mazari asks why Gill was sent to prison

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former minister Shireen Mazari questioned why the court sent Dr. Shahbaz Gill into police remand after he had suffered custodial torture.

In a series of tweets on Thursday on the decision to indict PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the Election Commission’s decision to postpone bye-elections, she wrote, “seems this corrupt imported government is assumed to be above the law! Only law being applied is against IK - anything to get him & PTI out of political landscape because the Conspirators know the nation stands solidly behind IK & the PDM stands no chance in general elections”.

“A question to ponder: Dr Gill informs & shows court he has suffered custodial torture while in police remand & then is sent on judicial remand. So why would court again sends him back into police remand with no notice taken of the torture including jail’s medical report mentioning torture,” she wrote. Mazari also said, “do we not have a right to raise a voice against this unusual decision? How is it terrorism or an illegality if we raise r voice to disagree or ask questions about it saying we will use option of legal action? Just asking”. On the bye-polls postponement, she wrote it seemed like the government chickened out and the ECP obliged.

Perhaps they forgot to tell Bilawal Bhutto Zardari they were going to do this to save PDM candidates humiliating defeats in all constituencies. They have run way from facing the people so terrified are they of the nation as it stands with Imran. “So Crime Minister supposedly had flood briefing session with media orgs but as usual his wannabe Goebbels called so many fake reps that CPNE refused to attend as a protest & to maintain credibility of its organisation. The wannabe Goebbels previously of Dawn failed yet again,” she wrote. Mazari said, “what a farce! You called so many fake reps that the largest representative body of editors CPNE refused to attend! Ask your wannabe Goebbels to do a better job next time”.