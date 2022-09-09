LAHORE: A workshop on ‘Cyber incident management handling’ held here at the Institute of Bankers Thursday discussed best practices for in-depth study of management methods, immediate containment and detailed analysis of cyber-attacks.

The workshop was conducted by Techaccess Pakistan in Karachi and was participated in by representatives from 13 banks. Speaking at the workshop, Syed Aun Abbas Bokhari said the workshop addressed the current issues affecting our security missions. Highlighting professional interest and passionate participation of the representatives of the banks, he said that they had made interesting observations and demonstrated that their use of tools during the incident management trials pinpointed a serious professional approach to managing multiple security risks that endanger the financial domain.

Ali Imran emphasised the need to extend educational approach to analysts engaged in sensitive department such as security operation center and incident response teams to continuously update their knowledge on security procedures. He said that awareness about the new emerging threats was necessary to detect and appropriate updating of new IT architectures for improving resilience of IT platform of sensitive institutes. Tariq Malik of Techaccess said that they had visited several banks with security portfolio earlier and highlighted the need for incident management frameworks and capacity building. The participants recommended sharing the incident management workshop through academic channels in major cities of Pakistan so that younger generations could benefit from it and improve their employment prospects.