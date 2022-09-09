BCF rejects allegations against its CEO by CDC Sindh official

KARACHI: The Bridge Consultant Foundation (BCF) said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Sharaf Ali Shah and consultant Dr. Rafiq Khanani were experts of international reputation, who have vast experience in training in the area of HIV/AIDS, while allegations against them and the foundation were based on ‘ill-intentions’.

Prof. Rafiq Khanani is the President of the Infection Control Society of Pakistan, and an acclaimed researcher and teacher who has pioneered the HIV/AIDS research in Pakistan, published over 30 papers on HIV/AIDS in international and national journals, conducted over 300 HIV trainings all across Pakistan during the last 35 years and has served the Health Department Sindh Government in various honorary positions for technical assistance, a spokesman for the BCF said in a statement in response to allegations of Dr. Ershad Kazmi, Additional Director Communicable Disease Control (CDC) Sindh. Similarly, the representative for BCF added, Dr. Sharaf Ali Shah was program manager of AIDS Control Program government of Sindh for more than 10 years from 1994 to 2004 and during his tenure; the SACP was recognised as the best program amongst all the provinces. “He was also successful in getting support from US NIH through AITRP through which several doctors were provided training in USA and UK, a number of world-renowned HIV/AIDS scientists visited and trained Pakistani doctors of national and provincial AIDS control programs, Aga Khan University and Dow Medical College”, he said adding, that Dr. Shah has more than 50 publications in international journals to his credit. As far as financial and process audits are concerned, they are regularly conducted by world-renowned firms selected by and reporting directly to the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) including LFA, Yousuf Adil & Co. Chartered Accountant (Formerly Deloitt), Raenda Haroon Zakaria & Co. and funds are not released until targets are achieved and verified, he added. The representative maintained that Ershad Kazmi has not convened a single meeting of HIV/AIDS Commission, which was notified by the Sindh Helath Department with all the key stakeholders as its members to facilitate the program and improve HIV/AIDS control measures. “Prof. Dr. Rafiq Khanani and Dr. Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, Executive Director of Bridge Foundation are amongst the members of Sindh HIV/AIDS Commission. The last meeting with the AIDS commission was held on the order of the Sindh High Court”, he concluded.