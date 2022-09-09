UNESCO announces $350,000 fund to support cultural heritage sites

ISLAMABAD: The UNESCO announced the mobilisation of an emergency amount of $350,000 to help recover cultural heritage sites, damaged in recent flood.

The UN’s organisation is also working in the field of education to quickly provide distance learning solutions, especially to the victims being displaced due to flood, said a press release. It is deeply concerned by the severe and unprecedented rainfall, which has caused widespread flooding and landslides in 72 districts across country since June 2022. Around 33 million people have faced consequences, and some 6.4 million people are currently in need of assistance.

The floods have resulted in a significant loss of life, as well as loss of livelihoods, shelter and routine life, the UNESCO stands with them, said Audrey Azoulay, Director General. The cultural heritage sites have also been damaged by the floods, including the archaeological ruins of Moen jo daro near Larkana in Sindh and historical monuments of Makli in Thatta.

Karez in Balochistan, a traditional irrigation system on Pakistan’s world heritage tentative list, the Amri site museum and Sehwan folk and craft museum, both in the Jamshoro district, have also been reported and damaged by the recent floods. Supporting national recovery plans and local cultural practices as part of its mandate, the UNESCO will provide assistance to restore this heritage, announced Audrey Azoulay.

“Based on needs, analysis conducted by our office in Islamabad, we have decided to mobilise $350,000 from our heritage and emergency funds to repair or protect theses sites from further damages. $150,000 to support recovery and prevention measures at Moen jo daro and Thatta’s heritage sites, including long-term mitigation of the impact of natural disasters, and $200,000 for cultural heritage, practices and intangible elements at risk in Balochistan and Sindh,” announced Audrey Azoulay.

He said the UNESCO activities are aimed at supporting not only the national response plans but also the knowledge bearers, artisans, crafts people and artists, who have lost their livelihoods due to the floods.