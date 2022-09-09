CS directs officials to make relief, rehab process transparent

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to make the relief and rehabilitation process of flood victims transparent and efficient.

He gave the instructions while presiding over secretaries committee meeting held here at the Civil Secretariat here, said a handout.

The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary, senior member board of revenue, advocate general, all administrative secretaries and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed implementation status of decisions made in the last secretaries committee meeting and important decisions related to administrative matters were taken.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was facing a gigantic task of rehabilitation of flood victims as well as economic challenges, simultaneously. He, however, said that the brave and resilient people of the province would come out of difficult situations with assistance from the provincial government.

The chief secretary instructed relevant authorities to make rehabilitation operations transparent and efficient, including ensuring the early payment of funds to victims. He said survey teams should soon complete assessment of damages caused to houses in flood affected districts.

Secretary Health briefed the forum about dengue cases and roles and responsibilities of line departments under a multi-sectoral approach. He said that 2221 cases of dengue have been reported this year so far, most of which have been reported in the month of August.

The chief secretary also directed district administrations to focus on prevention of dengue virus and malaria in flood-affected districts in collaboration with health officials.