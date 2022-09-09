Awareness walk held to mark World Physiotherapy Day

MANSEHRA: The students and faculty of Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Science and health professionals on Thursday held an awareness walk to mark World Physiotherapy Day.

“Physical therapy is a branch of science that came into existence in 460 BC and helped millions to enjoy a normal life after suffering major and minor injuries in first and second world wars,” Dr Ahmad Faisal, the Medical Superintendent of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath), told participants of the awareness walk.

The walk, which was initiated from Abbottabad road, culminated in Kath after marching through different roads. The participants, mostly male and female students and faculty members and medics from Kath, were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting the importance of physical therapy.

Dr Bahadur Shah the director of operations of HHIRS told the participants that their institution was welcoming over 200 patients daily and providing them with Physical Therapy services to bring them to a normal life.

“Thanks to the physical therapy the HHIRS brought hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities back to a normal life in the 2005 devastating earthquake,” he added.

The clinical manager, Dr Peerzada, said in Pakistan the PhD in the field of physical therapy in paeds, sports, women’s health geriatrics, cardiopulmonary, neurology and orthopaedics branches was initiated in 2014.