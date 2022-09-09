Lawyer arrested for stabbing colleague

HARIPUR: A senior lawyer of the District Bar Association was injured when one of his colleagues allegedly attacked him with a knife in the premises of district courts here on Thursday and the accused was later arrested by police.

City police quoted Advocate Syed Ehjaz Shah as saying that about a week ago, he was parking his car in the parking area of the judicial complex when Advocate Shah Sultan Tahirkheli and he entered into an altercation over the parking issue and dispersed peacefully.

However, on Thursday morning when he was entering the bar room, Shah Sultan came and first hit him in the left ribs with some blunt weapon and later attacked with him a knife in the back of his head and left him injured.