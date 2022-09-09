KP EOC ensuring immunisation: official

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) has been playing a leading role in initiating several health interventions to ensure immunisation and better healthcare services to the marginalised communities with a specific focus on segments hard hit by the recent flood and heavy downpours.

This was stated by Additional Secretary Health (Polio) & Coordinator EOC, Muhammad Asif Rahim in chat with media here.

Muhammad Asif Rahim, who has served as district administrator in Orakzai and Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, prior to his current appointment as additional secretary health (polio), informed that PEOC has chalked out a comprehensive plan to carry out various health activities in the province with prime focus on districts and areas that are badly affected by the recent floods and needed maximum attention of the health authorities in these testing times.

He said that the provincial EOC has been assisting the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in several areas including extended outreach activities and improving coverage of zero dose and routine immunization in the province.

Sharing details of some of the key interventions, Asif Rahim told media that PEOC has taken an initiative to hold 400 health camps in view of prevailing flood situation in D.I.Khan, Tank, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Shangla and Dir Lower districts from September 8, 2022.

During the health camps anti-rabies, anti-snake venom vaccines will be ensured along with mosquito repellents, water purifying tablets and other necessary medicines.

He informed that priority will be given to those union councils that are affected by floods and heavy rains and have appropriate venue for conducting health camps adding that 50 health camps will be conducted in the selected districts out of which 25 will be mobile health camps while 25 will be static to cater to different types of population needs”, he added.

Asif said that Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, Dr Shehzad Bangash has tasked provincial EOC to support Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in coordination and data collection from districts during the ongoing flood emergency in the province adding that we have deputed two of our competent data officers to support the government in achieving the gigantic task of data compilation of the flood affectees.

Likewise, he stated that PEOC has been supporting the health department in intensified/extended outreach activities that started from September 5, 2022 and will continue till 17 September, next in view of the Non-Polio AFP cases reported from the province.