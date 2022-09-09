Father happy as Nasim Shah brings laurels for Pakistan

CHAKDARA: The local residents thronged the residence of Muzaffar Shah, the father of star cricketer Nasim Shah, to congratulate him on his son’s brilliant performance in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan to bring victory for Pakistan.

Talking to The News, Muzaffar Shah said that Nasim Shah had achieved an exalted place due to his magnificent cricketing during the previous day match was the results of his hard work and prayers of the people.

He said that his son was happy over the marvellous victory but, at the same time, had sad feelings as his mother was now not present in this mortal world.

He said that his mother had died some two years ago when he was on an Australian tour for cricket.

“The team members of Afghanistan are also our Muslim brethren and our neighbour country and they played well,” he said, adding that victory and defeat were part of the game and everyone should exhibit sportsman spirit whatever the result.

He said the land of Dir was fertile and it had produced great personalities, who were now serving the country and the nation.

About the marriage, Muzaffar Shah said that his son had given them permission and the wedding would be as per the local and cultural traditions when decided