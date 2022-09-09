Dr Munir Award for Academic Excellence: Matriculation exam toppers honoured

PESHAWAR: Cash prizes were distributed to toppers of the matriculation examination of all eight educational boards of the province at a function arranged in connection with International Literacy Day.

A statement issued here said the event took place at the Institute of Education and Research (IER) premises.

Students, teachers and chairpersons of educational boards attended the event.

The IER and Dosti Welfare Organization had jointly arranged the programme for all the toppers.

Those excelling in the exams were given away a cash prize of Rs100,000 each under the Dr Munir Award for Academic Excellence.

University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Idrees was the chief guest.

IER Director Professor Dr Muhammad Rauf spoke about International Literacy Day and said that it has gained several dimensions in the digital age as compared to the past.

The professor said one must be digital literate in this age. He congratulated the 13 toppers of the secondary school examination who travelled from different parts of the province to Peshawar and said that they were a source of pride for them.

Professor Dr Muhammad Idrees in his speech spoke about academic excellence and its role in nation-building.

He said that education was the source of power but Pakistan has not been able to properly benefit from it in a proper manner.

Dr Idrees said it was the need of the hour to put the new generation of students on the right track so that they could achieve something great for their country.

Dosti Welfare Organization Executive Director Muhammad Asif Riaz said the organization will make the awards for the board toppers an annual feature.

Besides, he said the organisation was already giving a $5,000 award for the best medical graduate from the province.

The participants later arranged a literacy walk on the campus.