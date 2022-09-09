DRC settles 1,700 cases in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Established in 2014 to do away with the private jirga system, the

dispute Resolution Council (DRC) in Mansehra has

settled over 1,700 cases

of the dissolution of marriages, sexual and

physical harassment and domestic and gender-based violence.

“The revolution of the social media and cellular phones has increased the gender and domestic violence in our society, thanks to this statutory body we could settle over 1,700 cases of such a nature taken to us by the women,” Mazhar Hussain Shah, the DRC Mansehra’s member, told reporters here.

He said that biased and extra-judicial decrees issued by the private jirgas in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were a challenge to the writ of the government.

“In 2017 the Provincial Assembly amended the Police Act’s section 73 to constitute DRC and empower them to act as a statutory body for the out-of-court court settlement of cases,” Shah said.

He added that the private jirgas used to hand over even a minor girl to a rival party as a Wani to settle bloody feuds in Siren valley but this infamous practice has come to an end since DRC started functioning here,” he added.