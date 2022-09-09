Ombudsman regional offices helping flood survivors

PESHAWAR: The officers from the federal ombudsman secretariat at different regional offices have started efforts to help the flood survivors in Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Multan and other stations.

A press release said the officers were assessing the needs of the flood victims to coordinate relief activities with the federal and provincial government departments as well as Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) so that effective relief work could be ensured.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days back the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi had directed the regional heads to visit flood-affected areas and help the stranded flood victims in coordination with federal and provincial government departments as well as NGOs.

The regional heads of the federal ombudsman office at DI Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan and other stations visited the affected areas.

These officers are ensuring the restoration of the electricity, gas, telephone system and drinking water facilities in the affected areas.

The communication said the federal ombudsman was himself monitoring these activities on a daily basis.

He directed his officers to make concerted efforts for reviving the damaged infrastructure and distributing food items in a transparent manner.