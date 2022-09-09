Efforts on to provide citizens sanitation facilities: official

MARDAN: Secretary Local Government Syed Zaheerul Islam has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is trying to provide the best sanitation services to citizens at their doorsteps.

The Integrated Resource Recovery Center of WSSCM is contributing a lot in making the environment clean and green.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan briefed the secretary local government on WSSCM operations and conversion of organic waste into organic fertilisers. He said that the integrated Resource Recovery Center is the only established center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is a multi-purpose facility, which will contribute to a clean and green environment, promote organic farming in the province and will also have a positive impact in employment generation in this particular

field as the slogan of the project is “Trash is Cash”.

He said that under the IRRC system, five tons of organic waste is converted into organic fertilisers on a daily basis. The establishment of IRRC Mardan will definitely reduce the volume of garbage and will decrease the environmental pollution as well as there would be less burden on landfill sites.

Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam said that IRRC is an excellent system to decrease environmental pollution. He said that various organisations of local government would also take advantage in research and technical fields of WSSCM’s IRRC facility.