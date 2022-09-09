 
close
Friday September 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Distt Admin starts dengue awareness drive

By APP
September 09, 2022

PESHAWAR: In the wake of recent surge in cases of dengue in the provincial capital, the district administration on the directives of Deputy Commission

has launched an awareness drive to prevent the

disease.

The spokesman of District administration said here on Thursday that various teams have been constituted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Imran Khan to educate the masses about the preventive measures.

Comments