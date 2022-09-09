Distt Admin starts dengue awareness drive

PESHAWAR: In the wake of recent surge in cases of dengue in the provincial capital, the district administration on the directives of Deputy Commission
has launched an awareness drive to prevent the
disease.
The spokesman of District administration said here on Thursday that various teams have been constituted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Imran Khan to educate the masses about the preventive measures.
