IG NHMP visits driving licence authority

Islamabad : IG NHMP Khalid Mahmood visited Driving Licence Authority, Quetta and recently operationalised Sector N-50, Qila Saifullah and marked the commencement of NHMP by formally issuing the first ticket on the highway, says a press release.

IG Khalid Mahmood highlighted the commitment of National Highways and Motorway Police to serve commuters and enhance road safety. He hailed this expansion in NHMP’s area of responsibility as a new milestone that will enhance commuter confidence and regional connectivity.

At the ceremony, IG Khalid Mehmood was war­mly welcomed by the tribal dignitaries by presenting him a traditional turban. DIG West Zone Javed Ali Mehr, sector and beat commanders, representatives of Pak PWD and Nespak participated in the visit to DLA.

The representatives of Nespak and Pak PWD briefed the IG about the progress regarding the construction of DLA building. The IG said that continue the ongoing construction work regularly and complete it on time. He inspected the premises, accommodations and logistics of the sector. Speaking on the occasion, IG Khalid Mahmood praised the performance of the officers and officials and inquired about their problems.