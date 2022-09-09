PRCS chairman calls on president

Islamabad : “Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has always been in the vanguard of action and its humanitarian services rendered during the man made and natural disasters and peacetime cannot be ignored, PRCS rescue and relief efforts for the flood-hit families, are highly praiseworthy, this was stated by President Dr. Arif Alvi when PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahemd Laghari called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

President Dr Arif Alvi while congratulating Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari on assuming the charge of chairman of Red Crescent Society said “You are young, there are many hopes attached to you and I hope you will take this humanitarian organisation forward with your dedication and commitment.”

He appreciated the services of the Red Crescent Society role for the flood victims. President stressed on the need to expand the scope of relief activities throughout the country so that every affected person can be helped.