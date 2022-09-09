 
close
Friday September 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Man commits suicide after killing two women

By Our crime correspondent
September 09, 2022

Rawalpindi : A man committed suicide after gunning down two women of his family in a domestic dispute in Sehwat Kaliyal, a village in Kalar Syedan, police said here on Thursday. SP (Sadar) Ahmad Zunair Cheema reached the scene along with the area police and asked the relevant officials to collect evidence from the crime scene for further investigation.

Comments