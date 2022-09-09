Encroachments from Saidpur Village to be removed

Islamabad : A survey will be conducted to identify encroachment in the Saidpur Village where the local people have built illegal extensions and structures outside their houses.

According to the details, the civic agency has received a number of complaints stating the illegal structures have been built and given on rents in the Saidpur Village that is considered one of the model villages in the federal capital.

Now the civic agency will carry out a survey and identify all the encroachments in residential and commercial areas after which an operation will be launched to remove them. It is pertinent to mention here that the rising rents in residential areas of Islamabad have forced the people to look towards other options. Saidpur Village has become a centre of attraction for these kinds of people because it lies too close to the heart of the federal capital and those who live there can easily access the main areas within short time.

The visitors also come to the village on regular basis and their activities increase many folds over the weekends. Saidpur is no longer a remote village where the natives crave for experiencing modern lifestyle and facilities, in fact those who visit here end up admiring their simple and pure lifestyle.

Many restaurants, hotels, dining spots and stores mark the commercial activity in the Saidpur Village and various handicrafts and gift shops add to the unique experience of visiting this beautiful model village located in Islamabad. An official said that the encroachments are becoming a nuisance and hurdle in way of the local and foreign visitors to the Saidpur Village.

“We will make a plan to remove these encroachments at faster pace, especially those which have cropped up in front of hotels and restaurants,” he said.

He said “The Sanitation Directorate will also work out a plan to improve the sanitation conditions, to prevent any incident erupting out of unhygienic conditions in the Saidpur Village.”