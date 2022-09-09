106 dengue fever cases reported in a day

Islamabad : As many as 106 individuals belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have been confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of dengue fever patients reported in a day from the region this year.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the total number of patients reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has crossed the figure of 1100 in the morning on Thursday and the number is on a continuous rise.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, another 49 individuals were tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours from the federal capital taking tally from ICT to 422 on Wednesday evening. Of 49 new patients, 34 have been reported from rural areas in ICT and 15 from urban areas of the federal capital.

Data provided by him reveals that 10 out of 49 patients have reported at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in Rawalpindi district while four at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and eight at Federal General Hospital in Islamabad. As many as 27 patients have been confirmed positive from private laboratories in the federal capital in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients reported in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district was 74 however, 57 of them were residents of the district while 17 were reported from other districts of the country including Islamabad. On Thursday, as many as 132 patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi district including BBH, HFH and District Headquarters Hospital.

It is important to mention here that the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi district particularly HFH has been considered as the best healthcare facility dealing with dengue fever patients. During dengue fever outbreaks in the past five years or so, the allied hospitals had managed well over 60 per cent of all patients reported at the healthcare facilities in this region of the country.