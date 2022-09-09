‘99pc Safe City cameras are functional’

Islamabad: Due to efforts of the IG Islamabad and Director General, Safe City Islamabad’, presently about 99 per cent cameras are functional for online monitoring, says a press release.

Four months ago, only 70 per cent cams were online due to massive fiber cuts and lack of interest by vendors. All the artificial intelligence software like ANPR (automatic number plate reader) and FR (facial recognition) were inactive since the installation of Safe City. However Within short span, FR and ANPR camera have been made operational. ‘Pucar 15’, eagle squad and supervisory structure of safe city has been brought under one roof for an organised and concerted effort to check crime. The police record management system (PSRMS) has been brought under safe city to check the identity of criminals arrested by eagle squad. Hotel eye and tenet registration system has been brought under safe city and its being actively monitored by DG Safe City.

Fiber network has been restored by 71 kms during

last two months. 389 cameras have been added in network during last 30 days.