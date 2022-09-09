Harmas in Borneo Junior Open semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Harmas Ali moved into the semifinals at 6th CMS Borneo Junior Open in Kuching, Malaysia, on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals of the under-11 category, Harmas defeated Firas Wafiz of Malyasia 11-6, 8-11, 11-4, 11-2 in 19 minutes. He will now face Wayne Isaac Wilson in the semifinal.