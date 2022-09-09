Ashab in Sam Aguiar Louisville Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan reached the quarterfinals of the Sam Aguiar Louisville Open in the United States on Thursday.
Unseeded Ashab stunned sixth seed Josue Enriquez from Guatemala 11-6, 4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 in 75 minutes in the second round.
Noor Zaman was smashed by unseeded Diego Gobbi from Brazil 11-8, 11-2, 11-7 in 19 minutes. Nasir Iqbal lost to top seed Timothy Brownell from the US 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 9-11 in 58 minutes.
