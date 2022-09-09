NCA Club Summer League from September 15

KARACHI: The management of the Northern Cricket Association (NCA) is going to organise NCA Club Summer League 2022/23 from September 15.

Club officials have expressed concerns about the rules of the league, under which even the expenditure of the balls, scorers and referees will have to be borne by the participating teams.

As per details, the top performers of this league will be given first priority in the selection of CCA teams.

As per details the Clubs are divided into three categories based on their performance in the NCA Winter Club 2021-22. The categories are Premium, First and Second Division.

The Premium, First, and Second Division matches will be played simultaneously according to the number of grounds available in each CCA.

In each CCA, the winning teams from the premium, first and second divisions will be awarded cash prizes of Rs100,000, Rs75,000, and Rs50,000, respectively.

At the end of the Summer League, the top two clubs in the Division 2 category will be promoted to Division 1, while the two top-placed clubs from Division 1 will be promoted to the Premium Division. Likewise, the last two clubs on the points table from the Premium Division will be demoted to Division 1 and the last two from Division 1 clubs will be relegated to the Division 2 category.

At the end of the first phase of the summer league, the second phase consisting of the winning teams of three categories will be started. After that, the third phase of the league will be held between the winning teams of the 11 CCAs.

According to the instructions issued by the PCB, the clubs participating in the summer league will pay the expenses incurred on the matches themselves.

The club that is hosting the match shall pay to the match officials / umpires (Rs5500 per match) before the commencement of the match, which shall include all expenses incurred on the match including ground, umpire, scorer fee and cost of balls.

In the case of non-payment of match fee, the opposing team will be declared the winner. In the case of non-payment of match fee in two consecutive matches, the respective team will be excluded from the tournament. Such clubs may face strict disciplinary action, and their registration with the PCB will be reconsidered.

If the credentials of any player are not updated, that player may not be allowed to participate in the match.

If two teams finish equal on points table, the qualifying team will be decided on the basis of the total number of wins. If the numbers of wins are also equal, the qualifying team will be decided on the basis of better NRR (as per PCB playing conditions).

The draws for all CCAs will be conducted at NCA headquarters Rawalpindi under the supervision of NCA Coaches. The detailed schedule of the summer league matches will be released soon after draws.

The summer league will be supervised by the coordinators and CCA coaches in each CCA under the supervision of the Chairman NCA Tournament Committee, whose contact numbers will be issued before the start of the league.

Club officials said that the rules and regulations are very tough for grassroots level organisers. Every cricket club owner is not able to bear such expenditure. It is surprising that instead of investing in the promotion of grassroots level cricket, the present PCB management is making the clubs pay for the expenses for each match.

They said that the all like-minded club cricket organisers would adopt a joint strategy to address their problems and issues to the PCB and NCA regarding the hardships they would face.