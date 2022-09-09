Pakistan, Sri Lanka in a warm-up for title decider

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka today (Friday) in the final fixture of the Super-Four of the ACC Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

Both the sides have already qualified for the final of the tournament which will take place at the same venue on Sunday.

The match will, however, provide a good opportunity for the teams to judge each other strengths ahead of the title match.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have both remained unbeaten in the Super-four stage, beating the other two sides Afghanistan and India – who are yet to open their account in this stage (before their last match of Super Four). Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India by five wickets on Sunday, while holding their nerves to beat Afghanistan in Wednesday’s encounter by one wicket courtesy of two sixes from number 10 batter Naseem Shah in the final over while chasing 130 to win.

Mohammad Yousuf while talking to the media on the eve of the match against Sri Lanka said: “The players are hungry to lift the Asia Cup on Sunday.

The players are responding well and they are eager to do well on the field.”

Reflecting on Naseem Shah’s batting heroics, Yousuf said: “ have worked a bit on his batting, he has played a great innings last evening. After Javed Miandad’s six, Naseem sixes will be remembered for a long time.”

On Babar Azam’s form, Yousuf was confident that Babar will score big soon. “See, Babar is a world-class player, it happens that you try to play good shots but you get out. Babar is trying and he will start scoring runs soon.”

The batting coach was delighted that the players’ efforts were reflected on the field.

He said: “t is really hearted to see players are executing the plans well on the field given to them by the management and players know their roles in the team. The likes of Asif, Rizwan, Shadab, Nawaz, Naseem, Haris have stepped up and performed when they are required by the team.”