Pakistan‘good but not a champion team’

SHARJAH: Vice-captain Shadab Khan says that Pakistan are “good but not a champion team” and must handle pressure better after battling into Sunday’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan needed Naseem Shah to get them over the line against Afghanistan on Wednesday as the tailender and fast bowler hit two successive sixes at the start of the 20th over.
Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan kept losing wickets including Shadab for 36 to slip to 118-9 before Naseem’s brilliance sealed a thrilling one-wicket win with four balls to spare in Sharjah.
The tournament is a precursor to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia and Shadab warned his Pakistan team that there remains work to do.
“I think a good team should not suffer a collapse like this in pressure situations, especially I played a rash shot. I was well set and should have finished the match,” said Shadab, who fell to leg-spinner Rashid Khan.
“Like I said at the start of the tournament, we are a good team but not a champion team and that’s what is our goal. Hopefully we will work on this and try not to repeat our mistakes.”
LAHORE: Some of the leading coaches involved with domestic U19 and senior teams have been handed the reins of the six...
NEW YORK: Iga Swiatek reached her third Grand Slam semi-final of 2022 on Wednesday and first at the US Open with an...
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee has hired the services of Brazilian trainer Rodrigo Esteves dos...
LAHORE: The six Pakistan Junior League franchises selected some of the most prominent under-19 players from Pakistan...
CAIRNS: Top-ranked New Zealand collapsed to 82 all out in the face of scintillating bowling Thursday as Australia won...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Harmas Ali moved into the semifinals at 6th CMS Borneo Junior Open in Kuching, Malaysia, on...
Comments