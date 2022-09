Pakistan‘good but not a champion team’

SHARJAH: Vice-captain Shadab Khan says that Pakistan are “good but not a champion team” and must handle pressure better after battling into Sunday’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan needed Naseem Shah to get them over the line against Afghanistan on Wednesday as the tailender and fast bowler hit two successive sixes at the start of the 20th over.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan kept losing wickets including Shadab for 36 to slip to 118-9 before Naseem’s brilliance sealed a thrilling one-wicket win with four balls to spare in Sharjah.

The tournament is a precursor to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia and Shadab warned his Pakistan team that there remains work to do.

“I think a good team should not suffer a collapse like this in pressure situations, especially I played a rash shot. I was well set and should have finished the match,” said Shadab, who fell to leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

“Like I said at the start of the tournament, we are a good team but not a champion team and that’s what is our goal. Hopefully we will work on this and try not to repeat our mistakes.”