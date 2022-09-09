PCB to move ICC against warm-up match decision

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will move the ICC and the ACC on Afghan cricket fans repeated anti-cricket activities and at the same time has also expressed its concern over the game’s governing body's decision to draw the two teams in a World Cup warm-up match on October 19.

“Following what happened in Leeds during the World Cup and later during T20 World Cup in Dubai, these Afghan trouble makers continued their anti-cricket behavior after another defeat at the hands of Pakistan the other day at Sharjah Stadium. Since Pakistani cricket fans are a very important part of the cricket system in Pakistan, the PCB will not tolerate any such incident in future,” the letter, which is expected to be dispatched to the ICC on Friday, says.

The PCB will demand a thorough probe into the incident and stern action against the Afghan fans behaviour.

“One of the most important teachings of the game of cricket is to accept the defeat in an honorable way. But it seems that Afghan fans have no such respect for the game of cricket. Appropriate action is required against these hooligans to avoid such incidents in future,” the letter says.

The PCB has also expressed deep concern over the ICC decision to schedule World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan just a day after such an incident happened in Sharjah.

“This should not have been done by the ICC as there is more than one team against whom Pakistan’s warm-up match could have been scheduled,” a source told ‘The News’. “Unless and until the ICC takes a clear stance against Afghan hooligans, Pakistan would not welcome any such unnecessary move of playing a friendly match against these new entrants to the game. Though we are not sure whether at this point of time the ICC can change Pakistan’s second warm-up match against Afghanistan team we would definitely not welcome such a move from the ICC,” he said.