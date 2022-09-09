The queen is dead

The bells of Westminster Abbey and St Paul’s Cathedral will toll on Friday as the House of Windsor, along with the country it rules, mourns the death – at age 96 – of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The queen had come to power in 1952 as an extremely young monarch after the sudden death of her father, not having been in line for the throne and only becoming the monarch after the abdication of her uncle. Quite possibly the most venerated monarch in Britain, Queen Elizabeth had over the years helped walk a fine line between upholding a dying tradition of monarchy and keeping up with a new age that had little time for the niceties of royalty. Having seen Britain through wars, loss of glory, unending scandals and an increasingly restive population when it came to the place of monarchy in the country, Queen Elizabeth was a masterclass at dealing with a variety of crises without demanding or expecting political control. Perhaps it was this that has resulted in two-thirds of Britons still favouring the role – limited though – of the monarchy in the country. Whether this continues after the loss of a revered unelected head of state is a question that may arise at some point now.



Queen Elizabeth’s era in power had not always been an easy one. Apart from political questions like World War II and more recently Brexit, the most damning moment for the monarchy came with the tragic death of Lady Diana, a time when controversy courted the queen over how she should have acted when it came to the death of the queen of hearts. The troubles in the House of Windsor didn’t end there: more recently, the royal family has seen internal acrimony at the behest of Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle and the much more serious sexual harassment allegations against Prince Andrew.

Overseeing a waning empire, Queen Elizabeth II was the one constant the royals needed to continue to lay claim to their inherited privileges. And in that she leaves behind a rich legacy, one acknowledged even by the most stringest of critics of the royal family. The queen’s platinum year in power had already been celebrated in Britain. With her death comes to an end an era during which the whole world literally changed. It also brings to an end the most sustained symbol of Englishness: the Queen. With Prince Charles, as the heir to the throne, not just the face but the role of royalty is probably set to change.