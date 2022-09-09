History repeats

Despite facing the floods of 2010, we have not learned any lesson from our past. In 2022, our country is still at the same stage, combating a flood and food crisis while being underprepared. Due to the floods, people have become homeless and crops have been destroyed. Moreover, necessities are now being sold for very high prices, leaving the people with nothing affordable to eat. No helping hand came to rescue the victims who lost their lives waiting for it. Although many private citizens are eager to give what they can and contribute to the relief efforts, there is a lack of clarity as to which organizations can be trusted with donations, as acknowledged by the government authorities themselves. It is time we pay attention to the suffering of the people and hold those fraudsters who are trying to exploit these tragic times for their own profit accountable.

Tasawur Fatima

Naushahro Feroze