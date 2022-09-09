Making ends meet

The prices of essential commodities have almost doubled; medicines are no longer affordable by the poor. With such inflation, even minor deductions in salaries are not justified. With rising prices, it is difficult for people to manage their homes and make ends meet.
At this point, deducting salaries seems like a cruel decision, especially when their monthly salary is meagre. When the government is getting so much aid from all over the world, why is it even considering deducting people’s salaries?
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
