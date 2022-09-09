Rescue mission

Flash floods have wreaked havoc in Balochistan causing thousands of houses and buildings to collapse, land to be inundated and many people to lose their lives. While the district administrations have worked to shift the victims to safe places, the passenger-packed vehicles were stuck on the flooded and damaged roads, causing a delay in rescue operations.

The failure to rescue people was noted by the higher authorities, who took immediate action to suspend the culprits. The government has appealed for humanitarian aid to deal with the massive catastrophe. If assistance reaches the deserving people, we will be able to deal with the flood in a timely manner.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob