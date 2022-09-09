Private data

WhatsApp is the most used messenger app in the world. However, its popularity comes with risks, especially since people are using the uncertified version of it available on websites, rather than downloading it from the Play Store. They choose to do this because the uncertified versions online have many more features than the original one.
As a result, hackers are extracting personal details of those using uncertified WhatsApp. Many users remain unaware of the privacy violation. Hence, it is requested that people only download WhatsApp from the Play Store, which protects their data and keeps them safe.
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
