Rs1.1bn pledged for flood relief

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan, along with its parent company, Telenor Group, has pledged Rs1.1 billion in cash and in-kind services to support nationwide flood relief efforts, a statement said on Thursday.
The cash donation comprises voluntary contributions from Telenor Pakistan and Telenor Microfinance Bank employees and funds from Telenor Pakistan and the group, it added.
Additionally, a range of in-kind services is part of the total contribution. Earlier Thursday, Telenor Pakistan made a cash donation of Rs100 million to UNICEF Pakistan to support them in relief efforts by providing life-saving nutrition and hygiene packs in affected areas on an immediate basis, said a press release.
