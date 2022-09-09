Hurdles in growth

LAHORE: Despite renewal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) commitment, uncertainty about Pakistan’s economy has not subsided due to intensification of political polarisation in the country.

The ruling coalition is in two minds. It takes punitive steps to take the economy back on track, but withdraws many measures as the lone opposition party accelerates public pressure. There is no way out, but to take prudent necessary decisions to put the country on a sustainable growth path at the risk of losing popularity.

Sustainable growth would pick up slowly much against the aspirations of an embattled electorate. There is no shortcut in this regard.

The economy is still slowly bleeding. We are short of cash, short of food, and short of cotton; our major industrial crop. We are plagued with unemployment, inconsistent and expensive power supplies, weak institutions, and a demoralised bureaucracy.

No government would ever be able to address economic issues until the underlying cause of the economic downturn is addressed. The improvement would come gradually.

No one has the magic wand to improve things overnight. The issue of unemployment would take some time.

Planners need to carefully assess the reasons for reluctance of the investors to commit their resources in Pakistan. Investments by foreign entrepreneurs and the domestic businessmen have dried up.

Jobs would be created when manufacturing investment picks up. The available workforce comprises of mostly illiterate or semi-literate unskilled workers or college graduates.

The manufacturing sector needs skilled workers to operate and supervise their processes. The normal college graduates are good for office work only. They have been groomed in a culture where a job on the manufacturing floor is deemed menial.

In any manufacturing concern, the number of workers involved in manufacturing processes is nine times higher than jobs in office. A mill with 1,000 employees would hardly engage 100 workers in office work and sales, while the rest are needed at the manufacturing floor.

New investment is not coming in many fields because the skilled manpower at mid-level is not available in the market. The engineering, software graduates, or highly skilled individuals are available at management level, but the efficiency and quality comes from the mid-level skilled workforce that operates at the manufacturing floor.

No government would dare to restrict colleges awarding degrees in arts or languages as per requirements of the market. No government would take the bold step of making it mandatory on all college level institutions to impart market needed skill training to their students.

It has been proved that the state is not geared up to provide quality skill training for sustained periods. All new state-owned vocational institutes start with modern equipment and import market-based skills on their students. But they do not upgrade the technology for decades that makes their training obsolete. The private sector educational institution can be regulated to ensure that the machines on which they impart training are updated at least after five years.

Investors will start taking interest in the Pakistani market if we start producing educated skilled workforce according to the market demand. Pakistan lacks skilled apparel workforce at supervisory level.

We in fact, bring supervisory level staff from foreign countries like Sri Lanka or Bangladesh. They are expensive and not many entrepreneurs can afford them. Needed qualified mid-level skilled staff could take the apparel exports to the next level and bring sizable investment from domestic investors.