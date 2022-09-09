Stocks inch up in sideways trade

Stock wriggled out of a multi-session bear hug on Thursday to end barely changed after mostly drifting sideways as there was nothing to cheer about on the uncertain economic front amid ongoing political circus, traders said.

The KSE-100 Shares Index, the capital market benchmark, gained 58.74 points to close at 41,824.79 points with the highest and lowest of the day being 41,939.45 and 41,676.90 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, at Arif Habib Corp, said, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a rally spearheaded by the cement and energy sector on strong valuations.

“The announcement of outlay for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas, global bull-run, and surging crude oil prices dragged the stocks out of the negative zone,” he said.

The KSE-30 Index was also flat as it ticked up by only 0.94 points or 0.01 percent to end at 15,710.22 points, compared with 15,709.28 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 16 million to 108.704 million from 92.938 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs4.391 billion from Rs3.156 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.935 trillion from Rs6.931 trillion. Out of 320 active names in the session, 145 closed in the green, 151 in the red, and 24 ended unchanged.

Topline Securities attributed the positive close to easing international commodities prices amid global recession fears.

Investors’ interest was majorly witnessed in the cement sector where CHCC, LUCK, DGKC, KOHC, MLCF and PIOC closed higher.

The highest increase was recorded in shares’ prices of Gatron Industries as it rose by Rs28.91 to Rs428.90 per share, followed by Thal Industries, which grew by Rs16.13 to Rs275 per share.

Sapphire Textiles was the worst performing stock as it lost Rs55.40 to end at Rs1,055.10 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton that parted with Rs34 to settle down at Rs426 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd pinned the stock market sluggishness to rupee’s continued devaluation against the US dollar.

“The market continued to trade sideways after opening in the positive zone, although economic and political unrest kept the investors on the sidelines.”

It said volumes remained dry across the mainboard; however, some late value-buying kept the stocks buoyed.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (+96.5 points), technology (+20.8 points), textiles (+9.7 points), chemicals (+9.2 points), and glass & ceramics (+6.5 points).

Maple Leaf was the volume leader of the day with 8.407 million shares. It increased by 89 paisas to Rs28.65 per share. The second most traded stock was Lotte Chemical with 6.734 million shares. It closed higher by Rs1.32 paisas to Rs30.11 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Pioneer Cement, Fauji Foods Ltd, Flying Cement, Fauji Cement, DGK Cement, TRG Pakistan Ltd, and Cnergyico PK.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 34.257 million shares from 29.394 million shares.