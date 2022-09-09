SBP’s foreign reserves rise to $8.79 billion

KARACHI: The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.1 billion or 14.3 percent during the week ended September 2, 2022 after receiving a loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $8.80 billion, compared with $7.69 billion in the previous week. The SBP’s reserves are enough to cover 1.63 months’ of imports.

“During the week ended on 2-Sep-2022, SBP received $1,166 million from the IMF under EFF programme. After accounting for external debt and other payments, SBP reserves increased by $1,103 million to $8,799.9 million,” the SBP said in a statement. Pakistan’s total foreign reserves increased by $1 billion or 8 percent to $14.5 billion. The reserves of commercial banks, however, fell by $33 million to $5.7 billion.

It was expected that the disbursement from the Washington-based lender would help stabilise the local currency and support the forex reserves.

The IMF’s board has approved an extension of the EFF till June 2023 instead of September 2022 to support programme implementation and meet the higher financing needs this fiscal year as well as unlock additional financing. The board also approved the augmentation of access by SDR 720 million ($1bn) bringing the total access to $6.5 billion.

By FY2023, foreign reserves are probably going to reach $16 billion. The additional funding that Pakistan will have access to this fiscal year will be the driving force behind this. This would also depend on Pakistan adhering to important IMF-agreed-upon steps and continuing its programme.

For FY23, Pakistan's gross finance requirements—which take into account the current account deficit and debt repayments—would be roughly $30 billion, while available financing against this is estimated at $37 billion.

Pakistan clinched a bailout from the IMF to dodge a looming default, with additional support likely coming from friendly nations.

China has rolled over more than $4 billion in loans, while Arab nations including Saudi Arabia have committed $9 billion in investment and loans. Pakistan’s external debt is low, predominantly held by the public sector and mainly sourced from concessional multilateral and bilateral sources, the central bank said in a presentation it made in July. The country’s foreign loans are 36 percent of its total debt.