Rupee falls to 6-week low on high dollar demand

KARACHI: Rupee weakened past 225/dollar mark in the interbank market on Thursday, hitting its lowest level since July 20, as higher demand for greenback coupled with dollar appreciation against major currencies weighed on the local unit.

The rupee fell 0.89 percent on a day-on-day basis.

“Rupee has been under constant pressure due to a mismatch in the demand and supply position of the dollars in the market. There is higher demand for the greenback following withdrawal of a ban on the import of non-essential luxury goods,” said a currency dealer.

“However, the inflows from exporters and remittances were not adequate to meet this market demand,” the dealer added. “The strengthening US currency also puts pressure on the rupee.”

The US dollar, which compares the value of the dollar to six important rival currencies, increased 0.04 percent to 109.73 after peaking at 110.79 on Wednesday, a level not seen since June 2002.

Other factors, according to a dealer, including political unpredictability, a decline in investor confidence in the economy, higher foreign exchange requirements (due to flood-related expenses, a backlog of letters of credit payments, and increased Afghan trade), and slower inflows, led to the decline in the rupee’s value against greenback.

Cost of damage and devastating caused by the floods across Pakistan has surpassed the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan disbursement. Initial estimates place the economic damage caused by the severe floods in Pakistan at a staggering $10 to $12.5 billion, this is amidst a time when the government also intends to drastically reduce the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Analysts said that the resumption of the IMF loan programme did allay concerns about a scenario that would have been difficult to handle in the near future, and gave rise to hopes of unlocking money from other multilateral lenders and friendly countries.

The greatest floods, which have hit the economy in decades, are likely to cause a slowdown in economic growth. Widespread deluge has damaged standing cotton and rice harvests, which would also reduce the country’s exports and widen the current account deficit.

Widespread destruction has also necessitated the urgency for rescue and relief, for which the government has been purchasing more essentials.

Despite the turmoil in the interbank market, the domestic currency gained a rupee in the open market and settled at 233/dollar.

“The rupee has recovered after the State Bank of Pakistan withdrew its decision to allow the exchange companies to export US dollars to the international market,” said another dealer.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) requirement that all foreign cash held by arriving international passengers be declared would add to the pressure already being placed on the rupee.

In accordance with the CAA's announcement, a declaration form containing information about domestic and foreign currencies should be completed and given to airline workers. The limitation was put in place to adhere to FATF guidelines.

Recently, exchange companies reported that the CAA’s decision to make currency declaration necessary was also one of the reasons why the rupee was under pressure, media reports, citing SBP Deputy Governor Inayat Hussain said.

Currently, travellers are hesitant to bring in foreign currencies. After the central bank allowed the export of US currency, approximately $7 million have been exported by exchange companies since August 15. Hussain explained that the supply of cash US dollars with the exchange companies increased due to the devaluation of the greenback.